Arizona holds ceremony to memorialize Gila River WWII internment camp

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Japan Times

A city in Arizona memorialized a WWII internment camp for Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans on Saturday by unveiling a series of panels with information about the area's wartime history. "I felt desperate after I was taken to the camp at 15, but baseball was my hope," Kenso Zenimura, 89, said at a ceremony in Nozomi Park near Chandler, Arizona, referring to his time at the nearby Gila River camp during World War II.

