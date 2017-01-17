Amber Alert out for teen missing from Chandler
An Amber Alert was issued on Monday morning for Terrianne Brooks, last seen near Rural and Ray roads in Chandler. She is believed to be heading to the Navajo Reservation, possibly with a man named Douglas Jones.
