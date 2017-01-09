Alamo Drafthouse brings cinema unique...

Alamo Drafthouse brings cinema unique cinema experience to Chandler

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: San Tan Sun News

Craig Paschich knew when he came to Chandler that it was going to be the future home for his family and a franchise of his Austin, Texas-based company, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. "My wife and I looked at places in Arizona where we wanted to live and we always came back to Chandler," said Paschich, who serves as partner for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Sat Jeep 342
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Sat Gangsterreport 5
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jan 6 Zeke The Pinhead 2,655
Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14) Jan 3 MoverNShaker 25
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan 1 resident 1
churches having new year's parties i believe th... Dec 31 tom dooley 1
News Schools try to ease fears about deportation Dec 29 RIP 2
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,851 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,430

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC