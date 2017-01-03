50 Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix...

50 Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix Any Time in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Phoenix New Times

The love-it-or-hate it art installation at Downtown Civic Space Park, Her Secret is Patience , is free to view any night. Phoenix is rife with no-cost events worth freeing your schedule for, including trivia nights, open mics, parks, bike rides, and a good deal of art walks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 3 hr Zeke The Pinhead 2,655
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Wed Gangsterreport 4
Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14) Tue MoverNShaker 25
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan 1 resident 1
churches having new year's parties i believe th... Dec 31 tom dooley 1
News Schools try to ease fears about deportation Dec 29 RIP 2
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa Dec 28 hassen benhassen 5
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,021 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,057

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC