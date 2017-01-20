2017 NHRA: NHRA Nitro Spring Training To Take Place At Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

For the second consecutive year NHRA Nitro Spring Training is headed to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz., Feb. 1-4, where fans will have an opportunity to join NHRA's elite drag racers as they gear up for the 2017 season. Defending champions and rookies will take to the track for the first time in 2017 to prepare their 10,000 horsepower, 330 mph machines for the 24 race NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

