15-year-old girl reported missing from Chandler

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ilURma Terrianne Brookes, 15, was last seen on Jan. 10, 2017, in the block of 600 N. Rita Lane in Chandler. A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing, and Chandler police are seeking the public's help to find her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.