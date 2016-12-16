Vintage 95 Wine Lounge celebrates five-year anniversary
Those looking for a sophisticated yet inviting dining experience will find that and more at Vintage 95 Wine Lounge in downtown Chandler. Featuring contemporary American cuisine, an extensive wine selection from around the world and a classic cocktail program, Vintage 95, which marked its fifth anniversary last month, is a culinary gem.
