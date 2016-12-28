Video captures moments before fatal shooting outside Chandler 7-Eleven
Surveillance video released by Chandler police shows what investigators believe is a conversation between the shooter and Dominic Vega moments before he was murdered outside a Chandler 7-Eleven. Video captures moments before fatal shooting outside Chandler 7-Eleven Surveillance video released by Chandler police shows what investigators believe is a conversation between the shooter and Dominic Vega moments before he was murdered outside a Chandler 7-Eleven.
