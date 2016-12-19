Veteran struck in Chandler hit-and-run looks to future
Steven Richardson a U.S. Army veteran, wants to go into criminal justice after being intentionally struck by a car while trying to stop a domestic-violence situation. Veteran struck in Chandler hit-and-run looks to future Steven Richardson a U.S. Army veteran, wants to go into criminal justice after being intentionally struck by a car while trying to stop a domestic-violence situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|witold Kowal
|2,651
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Dec 22
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09)
|Dec 21
|Robert C Kline
|7
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec 21
|Buffle
|2
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06)
|Dec 14
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|4
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec 14
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC