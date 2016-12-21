Vandals Twist Family's Arizona Menorah Display Into Swastika
On Friday morning, Naomi Ellis woke up to find the DIY menorah made of hardware supplies decorating her family's yard in Chandler, Arizona into its spiritual opposite: a swastika. "We talk a lot about the importance of equality and tolerance, loving everybody no matter what," she told the Washington Post, describing how she had to tell her two young sons about the vandalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Sun
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Sat
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Dec 28
|hassen benhassen
|5
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Dec 27
|joe gibb
|2
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Dec 27
|MAGA2016
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC