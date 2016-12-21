Vandals Twist Family's Arizona Menora...

Vandals Twist Family's Arizona Menorah Display Into Swastika

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Forward

On Friday morning, Naomi Ellis woke up to find the DIY menorah made of hardware supplies decorating her family's yard in Chandler, Arizona into its spiritual opposite: a swastika. "We talk a lot about the importance of equality and tolerance, loving everybody no matter what," she told the Washington Post, describing how she had to tell her two young sons about the vandalism.

