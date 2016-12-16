Tru-Star Management Solutions to manage Granada Resort Homeowners Association
Tru-Star Management Solutions LLC, a Chandler-based community management firm, was selected to provide full HOA management services for Granada Resort Homeowners Association in Scottsdale, as of Dec. 1. Granada Resort is a trendy, retro condominium community located in Old Town Scottsdale. Residents can enjoy the newly remodeled community pool and the fabulous entertainment, modern eateries, and upscale shopping that Old Town Scottsdale provides.
