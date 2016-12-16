Tibshraeny features councilmembers on 'Chandler Inside and Out'
On the latest episode of Mayor Jay Tibshraeny's cable television program, "Chandler Inside and Out," he sits down with Vice Mayor Jack Sellers and Councilman Rick Heumann. Both started on the Council in January 2009, and their terms of service will come to an end in January.
