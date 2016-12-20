Tempe man accused of molesting 2 Chandler boys he coached, mentored
Tempe man accused of molesting 2 Chandler boys he coached, mentored Michael Guest was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of molesting and kidnapping in incidents dating to 1998 and 2004. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2icUVBM A Tempe man was arrested Tuesday in on suspicion of molesting and kidnapping two children he coached and mentored in incidents dating back to 1998 and 2004, police said.
