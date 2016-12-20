Tempe man accused of molesting 2 Chandler boys he coached, mentored Michael Guest was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of molesting and kidnapping in incidents dating to 1998 and 2004. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2icUVBM A Tempe man was arrested Tuesday in on suspicion of molesting and kidnapping two children he coached and mentored in incidents dating back to 1998 and 2004, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.