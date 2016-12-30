Swastika
The Ellis family's home at the beginning of Hanukkah, left, and early Friday morning when the menorah was vandalized, right. When Naomi and Seth Ellis's young sons said that they wanted lights on their house in Chandler, Ariz., like all their neighbors' Christmas decorations, the parents knew what to tell their three Jewish boys: Yes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Dec 28
|hassen benhassen
|5
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Dec 27
|joe gibb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC