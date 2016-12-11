Road rage: Where's the line?
It's hard to find a driver out there who hasn't had a moment of frustration behind the wheel, maybe even said a few choice words about another driver from the confines of your own car. But, according to the law, that's about where the line is when it comes to road rage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|justice seeker
|2,650
|Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09)
|Wed
|Robert C Kline
|7
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Wed
|Buffle
|2
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06)
|Dec 14
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|4
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec 14
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC