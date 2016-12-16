NAI Horizon negotiates $2.456M sale of Chandler industrial building
NAI Horizon Senior Vice President Jeff Adams represented the buyer in the $2.456 million sale of a 26,199-square-foot industrial building at 4151 W. Lindbergh Way in Chandler, AZ. Adams represented Marx Properties, LLC, of Phoenix.
