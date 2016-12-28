Ivanhoe St Homicide

Ivanhoe St Homicide

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Chandler police released surveillance video on Dec. 28, 2016 from a shooting that left 20-year-old Dominic Vega dead. Investigators believe Vega is speaking with his murders inside the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 10 hr zeke the Pinhead 2,653
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa 12 hr hassen benhassen 5
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) 19 hr joe gibb 2
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Tue MAGA2016 2
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Dec 22 ThomasHanksAZ 45
Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09) Dec 21 Robert C Kline 7
Reagan Foxx milf Dec 21 Buffle 2
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,920

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC