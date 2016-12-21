How Wacky Are Thy Branches: The World's Strangest Christmas Trees

Christmas time, and to shoo the devil away at the New Year.The modern Christmas tree is most often traced back to the Renaissance, typically to protestant reformer Martin Luther himself. Standing at the vanguard of arbor dA©cor, he is believed to be the first to bedeck an evergreen tree with lighted candlesWhatever the story, it's probably fair to say Luther and his forebears didn't envision a future in which their holy trees weren't harvested from the forest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.