Gov. Ducey taken for a driverless ride in Google's Waymo CHANDLER -- Lexus modified with sensors and cameras chauffeurs Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on a brief trip around Chandler. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hTN63X Gov. Doug Ducey takes a ride in a Waymo self-driving car around downtown Chandler on Dec. 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.