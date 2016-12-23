Gov. Doug Ducey welcomed Friday's delivery of three Uber-branded self-driving vehicles for further driverless testing, days after California rejected the cars because of issues with proper markings. Gov. Doug Ducey welcomes Uber self-driving cars with open arms Gov. Doug Ducey welcomed Friday's delivery of three Uber-branded self-driving vehicles for further driverless testing, days after California rejected the cars because of issues with proper markings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.