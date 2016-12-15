A Chandler man has been arrested in connection with what authorities called a road-rage shooting on Loop 101 near Broadway Road in Tempe on Tuesday, authorities said Thursday. DPS: Arrest made in Loop 101 road-rage shooting TEMPE -- A Chandler man has been arrested in connection with what authorities called a road-rage shooting on Loop 101 near Broadway Road in Tempe on Tuesday, authorities said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.