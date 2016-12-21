Dog rescued aftert being shot in the ...

Dog rescued aftert being shot in the head, deputy's generosity saves life

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

"She had lost so much blood they thought she was going to need a transfusion," Hayley Miller explained. Miller is the owner of Ginger the dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 14 hr zeke the Pinhead 2,653
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa 16 hr hassen benhassen 5
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Tue joe gibb 2
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Tue MAGA2016 2
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Dec 22 ThomasHanksAZ 45
Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09) Dec 21 Robert C Kline 7
Reagan Foxx milf Dec 21 Buffle 2
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,411,677

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC