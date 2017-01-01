Chandler house fire forces evacuations
Chandler house fire forces evacuations Cause of blaze in unoccupied duplex was under investigation. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iRFjUJ When crews arrived in the 500 block of Commonwealth Avenue in Chandler, fire was coming out of the roof of a duplex, which firefighters learned was unoccupied, said Chandler Fire spokesman Asst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|14 hr
|Gangsterreport
|4
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|21 hr
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Dec 28
|hassen benhassen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC