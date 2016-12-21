Big book donation

Big book donation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Jewish News of Greater Phoenix

Frye Elementary School Principal Lisa Shore, right, and Library/Media Specialist Teri Havins, second from left, accept a donation of 1,550 gently used children's books from Hannah Redman, 11, left, and Hal Weisman, 13, as part of a joint b'nai mitzvah project. More than 1,600 books were collected and shared between Frye Elementary School in Chandler and ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schools try to ease fears about deportation Thu RIP 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Wed zeke the Pinhead 2,653
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa Wed hassen benhassen 5
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Tue joe gibb 2
Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Dec 27 MAGA2016 2
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Dec 22 ThomasHanksAZ 45
Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09) Dec 21 Robert C Kline 7
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at December 30 at 1:15PM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,661

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC