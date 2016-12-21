Big book donation

Frye Elementary School Principal Lisa Shore, right, and Library/Media Specialist Teri Havins, second from left, accept a donation of 1,550 gently used children's books from Hannah Redman, 11, left, and Hal Weisman, 13, as part of a joint b'nai mitzvah project. More than 1,600 books were collected and shared between Frye Elementary School in Chandler and ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth.

