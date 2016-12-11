11 Favorite Fabric Stores in Metro Phoenix
Whether you're reupholstering an old couch, creating your own throw pillows, or just making a quilt to impress Nana, there is a fabric store for that. From three locations of SAS and the entire Fabric Depot Supply to 3 Dudes Quilting, here are 10 of our fabric resources across the Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|justice seeker
|2,650
|Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09)
|Wed
|Robert C Kline
|7
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Wed
|Buffle
|2
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Stronger rein urged over sex offenders (Jul '06)
|Dec 14
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|4
|Tempe Music Thread (Dec '14)
|Dec 14
|Musikologist
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC