Weekend Planner: A Yankee Doodle dandy
Linda Moorhouse, left, and Yvonne Redman are ready for the upcoming Ice Cream and Independence concert today at the Virginia Theatre. The duo, with Moorhouse conducting the Civic Wind Band and Redman singing, were on stage Thursday, June 29, 2017, at the theater in downtown Champaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Emerson
|4
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|Sat
|John McQuan
|2
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Jun 28
|Tom
|2
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC