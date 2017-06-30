Website in Illinois kidnap case still advises on abductions
In this June, 22, 2017 file photo, Ronggao Zhang, center, father of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, listens as he joins, from left, Yingying's best friend, Yige Yang, aunt Liqin Ye, and boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, far right, for an interview at The Champaign News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. The University of Illinois Police Department has said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman as a kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Emerson
|4
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|Jul 1
|John McQuan
|2
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Jun 28
|Tom
|2
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC