Website in Illinois kidnap case still...

Website in Illinois kidnap case still advises on abductions

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Times

In this June, 22, 2017 file photo, Ronggao Zhang, center, father of missing University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, listens as he joins, from left, Yingying's best friend, Yige Yang, aunt Liqin Ye, and boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, far right, for an interview at The Champaign News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. The University of Illinois Police Department has said the FBI is investigating the disappearance of Zhang, a Chinese woman as a kidnapping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16) Sun Emerson 4
News Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with... Jul 1 John McQuan 2
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Jun 28 Tom 2
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Jun 20 Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Jun 20 Chris W 3
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May '17 iamwhoiam 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,573 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC