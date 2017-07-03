Three men sought after home invasion, beating in Champaign

According to a police report, three men wearing masks and armed with guns entered a home in the 200 block of Brookwood Drive at 1 a.m. Inside were a 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and two boys, ages 7 and 8. Two victims were beaten and restrained, police said. The invaders took two cellphones and a set of keys and left.

