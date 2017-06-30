The Bessies Announce Emerging Choreographer Nominees, Juried Award Recipient

The NY Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field, today announced that the nominees for the 2017 Outstanding Emerging Choreographer Award are Lela Aisha Jones, Niall Jones, Will Rawls, and Kate Skarpetowska. The Bessies are also thrilled to announce that Abby Zbikowski will receive the 2017 Juried Bessie Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.