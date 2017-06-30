The Bessies Announce Emerging Choreographer Nominees, Juried Award Recipient
The NY Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field, today announced that the nominees for the 2017 Outstanding Emerging Choreographer Award are Lela Aisha Jones, Niall Jones, Will Rawls, and Kate Skarpetowska. The Bessies are also thrilled to announce that Abby Zbikowski will receive the 2017 Juried Bessie Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|39 min
|anonymous
|1
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Jun 28
|Tom
|2
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC