Sen. Dick Durbin
Sen. Dick Durbin says the American Health Care Act would be "a disaster" for the state if it replaced the current Affordable Care Act, citing the 22 million Americans who would lose coverage. He says the country's Medicaid program would take a big hit, pointing to a family he met in Champaign.
