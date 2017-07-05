Mind if I vape? Health district sure does
Without any laws to stop the use of e-cigarettes in local public places, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is urging businesses to voluntarily adopt their own restrictions to keep their properties vape-free. At least 300 businesses in Champaign County have added rules against vaping to their own smoke-free policies to date, said Tara McCauley, special projects coordinator for the health district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|Jul 2
|Emerson
|4
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|Jul 1
|John McQuan
|2
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Jun 28
|Tom
|2
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC