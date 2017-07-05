Mind if I vape? Health district sure does

Without any laws to stop the use of e-cigarettes in local public places, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is urging businesses to voluntarily adopt their own restrictions to keep their properties vape-free. At least 300 businesses in Champaign County have added rules against vaping to their own smoke-free policies to date, said Tara McCauley, special projects coordinator for the health district.

