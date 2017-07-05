Man found not guilty of battery by reason of insanity
A homeless man charged in three aggravated battery cases, including one in which he allegedly pulled the scarf off the head of a Muslim woman on a public bus, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in one of his cases. Lawyers involved in the prosecution and defense of Clifford Gottschall, 58, agreed on Monday to accept the findings of Champaign psychiatrist Lawrence Jeckel that Gottschall suffers from a mental defect and therefore could not appreciate the criminality of his actions when he allegedly hit a man last fall.
