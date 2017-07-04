Hays pins decision not to run again on toxic political climate
Frustrated by the lack of cooperation and the distrust between Gov. Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Michael Madigan and its effect on the rest of state government, state Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin, said Monday he won't run for re-election in 2018. And Hays, 54, didn't rule out the possibility that he could leave office early, writing to House Minority Leader Jim Durkin and the Republican Party chairmen in Vermilion and Champaign counties that "I plan to serve out the remainder of my current term."
