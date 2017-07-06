Dead woman is prosecutors' first witness in Piatt County murder trial

Piatt County prosecutors opened their case against a Mansfield man accused of murdering his wife 27 years ago with an unlikely witness - the dead woman. After three long, tedious days of waiting during jury selection, the eight men and four women finally selected to hear the case against Gregory Houser, 57, heard first from Sheryl Ann Houser, who was 29 when she was found dead Oct. 5, 1990, in the garage of the family home between Mahomet and Mansfield on the Champaign-Piatt county line.

