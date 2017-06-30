Country star trivia
Officials say there was still no containment of the f... -- The man accused of kidnapping a visiting Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in broad daylight is expected to appear at a bo... -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has confirmed North Korea's claim that it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile." The United States strongly cond... President Donald Trump met with the new President of South Korea on Friday and opened up the session with tough trade talk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|Jul 2
|Emerson
|4
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|Jul 1
|John McQuan
|2
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Jun 28
|Tom
|2
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC