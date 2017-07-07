Clergy Corner, July 7, 2017
Attention all pastors: Clever as it may seem, you would be wise to avoid posting "Sign Broken, Message Inside" on your outdoor church displays. The very next Sunday after Bueltmann did it at Monticello Faith Lutheran Church - "just to be cute," he says - "one woman complained in all seriousness, 'We just got this sign! I can't believe it's already broken!'" And when Filicsky went with the same theme at Georgetown United Methodist Church, "a man from the community stopped by to see if there was anything he could do to help us fix the sign.
