Area history, July 7, 2017

In 1917, a blunder on the part of a telephone operator in relaying a fire alarm again caused serious delay, although the Urbana Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze with a loss of only $25. The fire was at the home of Carlos Renfrew, 112 N. West St., but the central operator reported it to the fire department as 105 N. Fifth St., and there was no such address in Urbana.

