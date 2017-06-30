Abduction Suspect Makes First Appearance In Court
Hundreds of people gathered outside a federal courthouse Monday as the suspect in the kidnapping of a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois made his first court appearance since he was arrested last week. During the nine-minute hearing, 28-year-old Brendt Christiansen did not speak other than to acknowledge to the federal judge that he understood his rights.
