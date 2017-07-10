8 Precedents for Kesha's Gut-Wrenching 'Praying' Video
It would hard for even the biggest pop agnostic to not be rendered speechless by Kesha's new video and song "Praying," which premiered Thursday and is by some distance the most serious and emotionally overpowering work she has ever released. The singer's story has been one of the saddest stories of the record industry for a few gridlocked years now, after alleging that her mentor and longtime producer Dr. Luke abused her emotionally and physically, even sexually -- and even worse, she's still contractually bound to him, a unique nightmare for even the hundreds of fans and scores of women who can relate to her troubles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog that was hung in Sibley, Illinois (Jun '16)
|Jul 2
|Emerson
|4
|Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with...
|Jul 1
|John McQuan
|2
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Jun 28
|Tom
|2
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC