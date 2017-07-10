8 Precedents for Kesha's Gut-Wrenching 'Praying' Video

It would hard for even the biggest pop agnostic to not be rendered speechless by Kesha's new video and song "Praying," which premiered Thursday and is by some distance the most serious and emotionally overpowering work she has ever released. The singer's story has been one of the saddest stories of the record industry for a few gridlocked years now, after alleging that her mentor and longtime producer Dr. Luke abused her emotionally and physically, even sexually -- and even worse, she's still contractually bound to him, a unique nightmare for even the hundreds of fans and scores of women who can relate to her troubles.

