4 men, 2 women sought in robbery, beating in Champaign
According to a police report, a 30-year-old Bloomington man was in the 2000 block of North Mattis Avenue at 3 a.m. Sunday when he was approached by a group of four men and two women. He was robbed at gunpoint and driven to an ATM, where the robbers ordered him to withdraw more money to give to them.
