2 days in, 4 jurors picked: Houser murder trial off to slow start
After two full days of questioning, attorneys involved in the murder trial of Gregory Houser have agreed to only four people they believe can fairly judge him. Questioning continues at 9 a.m. Thursday, the 57th birthday of the Mansfield man accused of strangling his estranged wife in 1990.
