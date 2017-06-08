West Nile Virus Found in Macon County

June 8 - The Macon County Health Department has received confirmation that there has been a batch of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus by the Macon Mosquito Abatement District . While there are currently no human cases in the State of Illinois, daily treating around standing water is being done by MMAD.

