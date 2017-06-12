We Spied this Twin Turbo Freeway Slayer on the 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour
It's Tuesday and that means the HOT ROD Power Tour is on the way from Davenport, Mississippi to the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. When we arrived we were blasted flat by the pipes on the 2017 Mustang GT moving toward the Continental Tire booth.
