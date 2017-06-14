Urbana man charged with having gun on...

Urbana man charged with having gun on social media post

Another man with ties to associates of an accused murderer has been charged with a weapons offense in Champaign County. Members of the Street Crimes Task Force spotted Victor Hunt about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Elm Street, Urbana, and caught him after he ran from officers.

