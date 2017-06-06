UPDATED: 'Tough decision' for Housing...

UPDATED: 'Tough decision' for Housing Authority director to leave Champaign County

Read more: The News-Gazette

Ed Bland, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Champaign County since 2003, has been hired for the same position in Portsmouth, Va. Bland said Tuesday he will start his new job during the last week of July.

