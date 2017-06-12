University of Illinois student Zhang ...

University of Illinois student Zhang Yingying, 26, has been missing for four days. Photo: Handout

Zhang Yingying, 26, a Fujian native, had been undertaking research at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's department of natural resources and environmental sciences for about a month and was staying in university housing, according to local media. The university's police department said in a statement that Zhang was last seen on Friday afternoon.

