Trustee's lawyer says Parkland board 'wrong on all counts'

In legal briefs filed Thursday, the attorney for a Parkland College faculty member recently elected to the board of trustees says that the community college board's claim that she should be prohibited from doing both is "wrong on all counts," and that Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis should rule against the board. Glenn Stanko, the Champaign attorney representing Parkland Associate Professor Rochelle Harden, also noted that if the Parkland board's arguments against her were to be accepted, the result would be to overturn the will of voters in the April 4 election.

