Trio arrested after attempted home invasion at Campustown apartment
Three people were charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted home invasion following their arrests early Tuesday by Champaign police at a Campustown apartment building. Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Juwan Townsel, 19, of the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, apparently initiated the scheme to try to recover money he thought had been stolen from him at a party earlier this month and enlisted the aid of two friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC