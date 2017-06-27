Trio arrested after attempted home invasion at Campustown apartment

Three people were charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted home invasion following their arrests early Tuesday by Champaign police at a Campustown apartment building. Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Juwan Townsel, 19, of the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, apparently initiated the scheme to try to recover money he thought had been stolen from him at a party earlier this month and enlisted the aid of two friends.

