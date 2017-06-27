Top of the Morning, June 27, 2017

Top of the Morning, June 27, 2017

A panel of all-satar judges met Monday, June 26, 2017, at The News-Gazette's offices in downtown Champaign to pick Central Illinois Business Magazine's Forty Under 40 winners. From left are Greg Cozad, CEO of Cozad Asset Management; Chris Shroyer, president of Busey Bank; Joan Dykstra, recently elected Savoy village president; Jason Hood, director of human resources for the city of Champaign; and Stuart Broeren, president of Broeren-Russo Builders, Inc. Before we announce the 10th class of Central Illinois Business Magazine's Forty Under 40 winners, a shout-out to the all-star judges who made it possible.

