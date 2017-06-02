Tom's #Mailbag, June 2, 2017

Tom's #Mailbag, June 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

An abbreviated mailbag this week because of Memorial Day and duties in Springfield that required your mailbag correspondent to cover another epic budget fail by Illinois state government. But we got to your questions about a Champaign tear-down, Kaufman Lake, the demolition of an old nursing home in Urbana, what's going on at Yankee Ridge School and on I-74, printing The News-Gazette, the state school aid formula and what apparently became of an old creek on the west side of Urbana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC